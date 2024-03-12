Mother dies in Waterbury, Conn. crash with two children in car: police

A woman has died after crashing into a tree with her two toddlers inside the vehicle in Waterbury Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Jersey Street for a reported crash just after 8:30 a.m.

The driver, 23-year-old Jermiyiah Pegues, of Waterbury, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Pegues' two children, both 3 years old, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released, authorities said.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

No additional information was immediately available.