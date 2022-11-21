New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food

Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market.

Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.

There's also a heated tent with a holiday food and cocktail menu, including adult hot chocolate. And there's even a social media corner sponsored by Sam Adams.

Starting Nov. 25, there will also be a Christmas tree sale hosted by The Exchange Club of Salem, which supports numerous local organizations.

A tree lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, with live music, face painting and wine sampling starting at 12 p.m. Kids can visit Santa from 4 to 6 p.m., and the tree will be lit at 6 p.m., complete with carolers and dancers.

Throughout the holiday season, there will be additional events, including cooking classes. New events will be added each week. Follow @tuscanvillagenh on social media for updates.

Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village Hours of Operation

The Holiday Shoppes are open Thursday to Sunday through New Years Eve, and open daily during Christmas week.

Regular hours are as follows:

Thursday-Friday, from 4 p.m. to close

Saturday-Sunday, from 11 a.m. to close

Holiday Shoppes Food & Drink Options

Here's a quick at some of the food and drink options at the Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village:

There are also multiple restaurants located on site, including:

Dunkin'

Pressed Café

Tuscan Market

Starbucks

The Beach Plum

Chipotle

Crumbl Cookies

Chick-fil-A

Shopping Highlights

Here's a list of some of the stores located at the Holiday Shoppes: