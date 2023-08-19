New York

New York City councilwoman assaulted by stranger on camera during ‘creepy' TV interview

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov received a "creepy" kiss on the cheek from a stranger during a TV interview.

Inna Vernikov
Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images

A New York City councilwoman found herself on the receiving end of an unexpected and 'creepy' kiss from a stranger during a TV interview with CBS New York.

A video posted to Twitter Thursday shows Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, R-NY., stood for an interview on Brighton Beach in Brooklyn when a man wearing a hat seemingly comes out of nowhere and plants a kiss on her cheek.

"What the f***?" Vernikov said, turning her head to look at the man, who walked away with a smile on his face.

Vernikov later shared video of the assault, calling it a "very creepy moment."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Not the kind of love I expect from constituents!" Vernikov wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Read the full story on NBC News.

This article tagged under:

New Yorkweird
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us