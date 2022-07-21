Newton Native BJ Novak Talks Directing Debut in New Film ‘Vengeance'

Perhaps best known as Ryan Howard from the beloved comedy "The Office," B.J. Novak stopped by "The Hub Today" Thursday to chat about his directorial debut, the new movie, "Vengeance."

We all know that Novak, who hails from Newton, has done television before, but this was his first time directing a film, and he shares the biggest difference between TV and movie directing.

"With the movie, you invent the entire world. The language, you cast everybody... you make every single decision and it merges with the idea of writing, or in my case, acting," Novak said.

Novak also shares a glimpse into his friendship with fellow Massachusetts native Mindy Kaling.

