NH Announces First COVID-19 Related Death of a Child

New Hampshire health officials reported the first child to have died from complications related to COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Monday.

The death occurred in September in another state and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the recently finalized death certificate, health officials said.

The child's name and age were not released. Health officials said only that the child was under the age of 18 and was too young to have been vaccinated.

Vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds were approved in May, but children from 5 to 11 weren't eligible to get the vaccine until last month.

"We are all saddened by this loss and give our condolences to the family," Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state's epidemiologist, said in a statement. "It continues to be important for us all to take steps to protect those who are not yet able to be vaccinated, and those who are vulnerable and at risk for severe COVID-19."

Health officials said between 25% to 30% of all new COVID-19 infections in New Hampshire are occurring in people under the age of 18.