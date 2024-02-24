New Hampshire

NH authorities arrest man that had escaped custody

New Hampshire State Police say they found 37-year-old Benjamin Ayala, who had escaped custody and fled on foot at around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities captured a man who had escaped inmate who had escaped from a hospital in New Hampshire on Friday.

Authorities say they used K9 and drones to find Ayala along Woodman Street in Concord around 1 mile from where he was last seen.

He was taken into custody before a public notice was issued, police say.

Ayala is incarcerated for aggravated felonious sexual assault and multiple assault charges. Additional charges are expected after an investigation.

