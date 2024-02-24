NH authorities arrest man that had escaped custody

Authorities captured a man who had escaped inmate who had escaped from a hospital in New Hampshire on Friday.

New Hampshire State Police say they found 37-year-old Benjamin Ayala, who had escaped custody and fled on foot at around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities say they used K9 and drones to find Ayala along Woodman Street in Concord around 1 mile from where he was last seen.

Using a drone with thermal imaging technology, Troopers found the inmate hiding about 1 mile away from the hospital. On the ground, other Troopers, @ConcordPolice and @NHDOC officers were guided to the inmate’s location, where he was safely taken back into custody. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/gr4gKUaaym — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 24, 2024

He was taken into custody before a public notice was issued, police say.

Ayala is incarcerated for aggravated felonious sexual assault and multiple assault charges. Additional charges are expected after an investigation.