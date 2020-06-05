coronavirus

NH Beaches Reopen to Sunbathing, Other Activity

Gov. Chris Sununu's announcement came just four days after beaches had re-opened to walking and swimming

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunbathing, sandcastle building and other activities are now allowed on New Hampshire beaches, Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday.

The announcement came just four days after beaches had re-opened to walking, swimming and other motion-based activity. Opponents of those restrictions had planned to hold a protest to “draw a line in the sand” on Saturday.

Sununu said the decision to remove the restrictions was based on public health data regarding the spread of the coronavirus. Parking remains limited, and groups must stay 6 feet apart from each other.

"We have always said we will be nimble and make decisions when public health data supports decision making," Sununu said in a statement. "We worked with public health and came up with a solution supported by data."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew HampshireCOVID-19beach
