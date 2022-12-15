MANCHESTER

NH Man Accused of Stealing Amazon Truck

An Amazon delivery driver flagged police down in Manchester Tuesday to report that his truck had been stolen

By Irvin Rodriguez

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A New Hampshire man is accused of stealing an Amazon truck, crashing it, then stealing another vehicle last Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Shawn Cadieux, 38, was arrested in Hollis after driving through Manchester and Derry, according to authorities.

Manchester police say an Amazon delivery driver flagged them down to report that his truck had been stolen.

The driver said he encountered a man acting erratically. The man jumped in the passenger seat of the Amazon truck, pushed the driver out of the truck, then drove away, according to police.

The suspect crashed the Amazon truck in Derry then stole another vehicle, police said. He was later found and arrested.

Cadieux was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a felony in Manchester. He is also facing charges in other jurisdictions.

