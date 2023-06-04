boston restaurant talk

NY Bagels in Boston? Cupcake shop closing? This week's food news

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 29 and June 4, 2023.

NY Bagel Factory to Open in Newtonville
A trio of bagel shops in the MetroWest area will be opening its first outlet inside Route 128.
Blaze Pizza in Boston's Theatre District Has Closed
It looks like a group of California-based pizza restaurants has closed one of their outlets in the local area.
Small Victories to Open in South Boston, Has Ownership Connection to The Quiet Few in East Boston
The person behind a whiskey bar will be opening a new dining and drinking spot.
ReelHouse Oyster Bar Opens in Boston's Seaport District
A pair of seafood restaurants on the waterfront have been joined by a third location that is also on the water.
Georgetown Cupcake in Boston's Back Bay Has Closed
A Back Bay cupcake shop with roots in the Washington, DC area has shut down.
