NY firm buys Back Bay Hilton hotel

By Greg Ryan

The New York-based investment firm Certares and a partner are acquiring the 390-room Hilton Boston Back Bay from Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. for $171 million, it announced Tuesday.

Dallas-based Ashford had revealed in late February that it had an agreement to sell the Dalton Street property, but it did not name the buyer. The company is selling off some of its hotels in part to pay off financing that matures in January 2026.

