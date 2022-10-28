October Rain Improves Drought Conditions in New England

October has been kind, bringing mild temperatures but most importantly rain! We got over 4 inches of rain this month which allowed us to officially step out of drought in much of southern New England. Just last week, places like Hartford were still under abnormally dry conditions. Boston last week was under moderate drought just like much of the Route 2 corridor in northern Massachusetts.

According to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, across all of New England there's now just one small section of Massachusetts that remains in severe drought.

How much rain did we get?

October was the first time since February that Boston recorded over 3 inches of rain and had a surplus in precipitation amounts. Every month should at least provide Boston with over 3 inches of rain. March averages 4 inches of precipitation annually, although this year we recorded 2.93”.

As we make our way into November, our statistics go back up again to average rainfall amounts over 3.5 inches. The first frost is usually recorded in the first week of November, although the lookout in the 10-day forecast is painting milder than average with highs jumping to the upper 60s.

The daily high temperatures in November start around 57 and drop to 47 by the end of the Month. We’ll start November with highs in the upper 60s.