Officer Injured After Being Struck by Car in Derry, NH: Police

The officer was hit by a car that lost control on a snow-covered road. police said

By Alexandra Chaidez

Jeffrey Hastings

A Derry, New Hampshire police officer is expected to recover from his injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

Officer Kevin Davies was standing outside of his patrol vehicle at around 7:45 a.m. conducting a crash investigation on Drew Road when a car hit him, according to police. The Derry Fire Department took Davies to Parkland Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg and other possible injuries, police confirmed.

A preliminary examination found that the driver lost control of the vehicle while on the snowy road. The car slid until it pinned the officer against the rear of his vehicle.

According to police, the driver cooperated with the investigation.

No charges have been pressed, and the investigation is ongoing, per police.

