Ojeleye, Pritchard Make Celtics History in Win Over Raptors

What Semi Ojeleye and Payton Pritchard accomplished Thursday night wasn't just impressive, it was historic.

The Boston Celtics duo combined for 44 points in the 120-106 win over the Toronto Raptors. Ojeleye ended up with a career-high of 24, and Pritchard added 20 off the bench.

Both players went 6-for-8 from 3-point range and made Celtics history in the process. According to Celtics Stats on Twitter, Ojeleye and Pritchard are the first teammates in C's history to both make at least six 3s in a game.

Yes, you read that correctly. They are the first Celtics teammates ever to accomplish the feat.

Semi Ojeleye (6-8 3-PT) and Payton Pritchard (6-8 3-PT) are the first pair of teammates in Celtics franchise history to both make at least six 3-pointers in the same game



Now that's a wild stat.

The Celtics will hope for more contributions from their supporting cast when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at TD Garden, with "Celtics Pregame Live" at 7 p.m. right here on NBC Sports Boston.