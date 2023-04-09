hopkinton

One Dead and One Injured After Hopkinton Fire

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is dead after a large fire in Hopkinton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Police say the fire started around 1 a.m. with multiple neighbors calling 911, leading to authorities closing down Hayward Street on both ends due to the fire.

According to authorities, two people were trapped inside during the fire. Firefighters say they found one victim immediately but had to go back in to search for the second person.

Both victims were given CPR and taken to the hospital, where one has died.

Authorities will not be identifying the victim until family is notified. Fire chief says when something like this happens, it impacts the entire town.

“It’s tough. They’re part of our community. Hopkington is a very tight community. It’s a great community. Unfortunately something happens like this it’s devastating… It’s hard on everybody.” said the chief.

Multiple towns responded to help put the fire out including Westborough, Milford, Ashlyn, Southborough and Upton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

