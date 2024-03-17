Man dead, one injured in Lowell house fire

One man is dead and another one is injured after a house fire in Lowell, Massachusetts on Saturday night

According to Lowell Fire, they responded to 114 Farmland Road after multiple 911 calls at around 10:51 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters say they saw heavy smoke in the back of the building and learned someone was still inside the home.

The person inside the home was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities. A second occupant escaped and was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The fire was knocked down and contained in 20 minutes.

“On behalf of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Charron. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.