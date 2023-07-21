One teen dead, 2 others in critical condition after crash involving stolen car in Conn.: police

A 14-year-old young woman has died and two teenage males are in critical condition after a crash involving a stolen car in Waterbury early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said a Hyundai Sonata that had been stolen in Waterbury early Friday morning and a Ford Escape collided at the intersection of East Main Street and Baldwin Street at 2:21 a.m.

Four teens were in the Hyundai.

Police said a 14-year-old young woman was thrown from the Hyundai and died soon after arriving at the hospital.

A 15-year-old young man who was in the car is in stable, but critical condition and his injuries are life-threatening, police said.

A 15-year-old young woman who was in the car was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old young man was transported to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

The passenger in the Escape, an 18-year-old man, is in stable, but critical condition and his injuries are life-threatening, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.