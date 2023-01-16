California Man Dies While Celebrating First Anniversary With Wife in Mexico

Family members and colleagues are mourning a 33-year-old California public defender who died in Mexico, where he was celebrating his first anniversary with his wife.

Elliot Blair was a well-known and respected public defender in Orange County, colleagues said. This past weekend he died during a vacation in Mexico, but few details have been provided by authorities about what led to his death.

In a statement, authorities in Baja California said his death was the result of an accidental fall. Blair was found dead Saturday below a third-floor balcony at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito Beach, where he was celebrating his anniversary with wife Kim.

An online fundraiser has been created benefiting Blair's wife who said he was "tragically killed." The fundraiser doesn't provide specifics about how he died, but said he was the "victim of a brutal crime."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Mexican authorities have said the death was "an unfortunate accident from a fall."

John Jenks is a private investigator and forensic addictions counselor who has worked many trials with Blair.

"It was like a gut punch today when I learned of his death," Jenks said. "He knew the law, he was well prepared, his courtroom presentation was outstanding, down to earth, relatable, and he knew the cases inside and out."

The attorney representing the family said he planned to meet with them Monday but added they need time to "digest the situation."

"I don't have the words to capture how badly I feel for his colleagues, for his wife, for his family," Jenks said.

No matter how Blair died, Jenks is devastated.

"It's just heartbreaking," Jenks said.

He knows this is a tremendous loss for the family, Orange County and clients who need him.

"Just a good, caring and compassionate man who really played a significant role in people's lives that he represented," Jenks said.

Police in Rosarita, Mexico did return calls to NBCLA for comment. NBCLA also reached out to the family directly Monday to see if they've learned any new details about the investigation.

They told NBCLA that they have a spokesperson who will speak on their behalf and they said he will be in touch very soon.