food & drink

Parent Company of Fuddruckers Announces Liquidation Plans

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The future of a burger chain that was once headquartered in the Greater Boston location is now in doubt.

According to an article from Restaurant Business, Luby's--which is the parent company of Fuddruckers--has decided to liquidate via the sale of its assets, with the plan being to dissolve both the Fuddruckers and Luby's brands. The post mentions that this still needs the approval of the company's shareholders, and if approved, it appears that the remaining locations of Fuddruckers in the Greater Boston area (in Reading and Saugus) could shutter depending on the potential purchase of the company or its specific brands. This is a developing story, so keep checking back for updates as they come in.

Fuddruckers is headquartered in Texas, but it once had its headquarters in Beverly and Danvers.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

General Says US Cutting Troops in Iraq to 3,000 This Month

climate change 2 hours ago

UN Report: Increased Warming Closing in on Agreed Upon Limit

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drink
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us