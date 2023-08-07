Parenting expert Bethany Braun-Silva shares the realities of motherhood

Bethany Braun-Silva already wears many hats -- writer, editor, podcast host, wife, mom -- and now she's adding author to the list with a new book "Like a Mother: Banish Guilt, Blaze Your Trail, and Break the Rules to Create a Life You Love." She joins Maria to talk about the inspiration behind this book and the realities of motherhood.

Fun fact: Bethany was one of the OG guests of the show during the pandemic!

Follow along on with Bethany Braun-Silva on Instagram: @bethanybraunsilva