Teenage Girl Dead After Falling From Moving Truck in Conn.: PD

A 17-year-old has died after falling from a moving pickup in Burlington early Sunday morning, according to state police,.

State police said 17-year-old Sophie Ringquist, of Burlington, was a passenger in a Chevy Silverado driven by an 18-year-old Harwinton man on Field View Drive when she fell just before 1:24 a.m. Sunday.

Ringquist was taken to Bristol Hospital, where she later died, state police said.

State Police said they were notified after Ringquist had been transported to the hospital.

The initial information suggests that she might have been injured as the result of a fall from the vehicle, according to state police.

Police do not know what caused the crash and they are continuing to investigate.

They are interviewing witnesses and seeking other witnesses as well as video footage to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Khariton #1433 or Sgt.Tim McAlpin #187 at the Troop L barracks at 860-626-7900.