Patriots Vs. Jets Week 2 Features Something This Rivalry Has Never Seen

Patriots-Jets Week 2 will feature something this rivalry has never seen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots and New York Jets have been opponents since 1960, but Sunday's Week 2 game at MetLife Stadium will feature something this rivalry has never seen before.

Both teams will be starting a rookie quarterback against each other for the first time. Here are some other historical feats we could see Sunday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini:

Crazy: This is 122nd RS meeting b/w #Jets + NE — and 1st time both teams are starting a rookie QB.



Wilson could become 1st Jets QB to throw multiple TDs in each of first 2 starts.



Jones could be 1st NE QB not named Brady to have 250+ yds in back/back Gs since M Cassel (08). — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 19, 2021

The Jets selected BYU star Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, while the Patriots took Alabama's Mac Jones at No. 15. Both quarterbacks lost their regular season debuts in Week 1 but still impressed on the stat sheet and on film.

Jones, in particular, showed great poise in the pocket and made very few mistakes against a Miami Dolphins defense that blitzed him often.

If Jones shows that same poise and throwing accuracy on Sunday, the Patriots will have a very good chance of extending their win streak over the Jets to 11 games.