Patriots Vs. Jets Week 2 Features Something This Rivalry Has Never Seen

By Nick Goss

Patriots-Jets Week 2 will feature something this rivalry has never seen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots and New York Jets have been opponents since 1960, but Sunday's Week 2 game at MetLife Stadium will feature something this rivalry has never seen before.

Both teams will be starting a rookie quarterback against each other for the first time. Here are some other historical feats we could see Sunday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini:

The Jets selected BYU star Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, while the Patriots took Alabama's Mac Jones at No. 15. Both quarterbacks lost their regular season debuts in Week 1 but still impressed on the stat sheet and on film.

Jones, in particular, showed great poise in the pocket and made very few mistakes against a Miami Dolphins defense that blitzed him often. 

If Jones shows that same poise and throwing accuracy on Sunday, the Patriots will have a very good chance of extending their win streak over the Jets to 11 games.

