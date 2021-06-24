Paul Pierce teases 'unfiltered' podcast with Kevin Garnett originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Paul Pierce took to Twitter on Thursday with an idea that may have gotten Boston Celtics fans' hopes up.

The 10-time All-Star pitched a potential podcast that would include fellow Celtics great Kevin Garnett as his co-host.

"The Truth and The Ticket podcast unfiltered should we do it what y’all think 🤔," Pierce wrote.

The Truth and The Ticket podcast unfiltered should we do it what y’all think 🤔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 24, 2021

Sign us up for that.

Pierce is a "free agent" after being let go by ESPN in April, so it looks like he's searching for his next media gig. While it may have been just a tease, there's no doubt a podcast with KG would be an instant hit. Especially an unfiltered one.

Pierce and Garnett spent six seasons together in Boston, propelling the C's to their 17th NBA championship in 2008. Garnett recently was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with the 2020 class, and Pierce will follow him into Springfield as part of the Class of 2021.

Three weeks after shaking up their front office by promoting coach Brad Stevens to president of basketball operations as Danny Ainge retired, the team is reportedly close to hiring a Brooklyn Nets assistant to be the new coach. Ime Udoka's agreement was being finalized, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.