Methuen

Pedestrian Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Methuen; Driver has Been Identified

Authorities identified the victim as a 65 year old man from Lawrence, who was found injured under a parked vehicle.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Hundreds_in_North_Bay_Hold_Vigil_For_Separated_Families.jpg

Methuen police is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Methuen, Massachusetts where a pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on Broadway near Blake Street at around 1:17 a.m.

Authorities identified the victim as a 65 year old man from Lawrence, who was found injured under a parked vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police say they have identified the vehicle and the driver and charges will be filed.

Cameras identified the vehicle as a black Ford Escape with a missing driver side rearview mirror, according to authorities. Police say they found the vehicle in Margin Street in Lawrence.

Methuen Police say the driver stopped the vehicle to check for damage and then drove away.

U.S. & World

Halloween 1 hour ago

At Least 120 Dead After Halloween Crowd Surge in South Korea

affirmative action 2 hours ago

Supreme Court Set to Hear Cases Challenging Affirmative Action in College Admissions

The incident is under investigation

This article tagged under:

MethuenMassachusettshit and run
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us