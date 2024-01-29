16-year-old killed in shooting in New Haven, Conn.

A 16-year-old has died after a shooting in the Newhallville section of New Haven on Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Newhall and Bassett streets for a reported shooting at about 7:30 p.m.

According to police, 16-year-old Maleak Sweets was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. It's the second one of the year.

Detectives responded to the scene and found ballistic evidence. They're interviewing witnesses and are looking for possible surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-888-8477.