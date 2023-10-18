Man found under car dead, another injured after Conn. shooting ends in crash: police

A man is dead after an apparent shooting ended in a crash in Norwich and the man was found trapped under the car on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called to Cedar Street for a reported disturbance at 7:50 p.m. They later found out that a man had been shot.

The man told police that he drove down the road after getting shot and crashed, but was unsure where the vehicle ended up. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The fire department said they responded to School Street shortly after and found the car about 50 feet into the woods. Crews said a passenger was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle with technical rescue equipment and got the passenger out from under the car. He was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and later died, according to authorities.

The man's identity is being withheld pending family notification. Police said the shooting appears to be targeted and there is no threat to the public at this time.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw several roads in the area blocked off as police conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives.