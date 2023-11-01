"Succession" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car collision Tuesday night at a Hollywood intersection where a pickup ended up partially inside a Hollywood pizzeria, two law enforcement sources told NBC News Wednesday.

At least one person was hospitalized Tuesday after a Rivian R1T electric pickup struck two vehicles stopped at a Hollywood intersection before crashing into Raffallo's Pizzeria. The injured victims were not identified.

NBC News has reached out to representatives for Ruck, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Security camera video showed the pickup rear-end a car at a stoplight, then strike a BMW SUV before it ended up partially inside Raffallo's Pizza.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The LAFD said a 32-year-old man was taken to a hospital following the crash. The severity of that individual’s injuries was not clear, and authorities did not say if the man was walking or in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crashes. The LAPD said the crash is under investigation.

TMZ first reported the actor's involvement in crash.

Ruck played Cameron Frye in John Hughes' 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." He also had roles in "Class," "Three for the Road," "Young Guns II," "Speed," "Twister" and many other films and TV shows. He portrayed Connor Roy on the HBO series "Succession."