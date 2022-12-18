Police in NH, Maine and Vermont Responded to 500 Crashes During Weekend Storm

This weekend's snow and rain storm might not have been a major weather event in Massachusetts and southern New England, but it certainly was up north.

State police in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont said they responded to over 500 crashes and slide-offs from Friday through Saturday as snow and ice coated roadways.

Some areas of northern New England saw over 2 feet of snow, and thousands of people are still without power.

New Hampshire State Police said from 5 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a whopping 237 calls for service involving weather related incidents such as crashes and vehicles off the road statewide. They shared one photo of a rollover in Stewartstown.

During the duration of the storm, from 5AM yesterday to 5PM today, #NHSP Troopers responded to 237 calls for service involving weather related incidents such as crashes and vehicles off the road statewide.



📸 - Stewartstown rollover. No reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/SyEArdokwf — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 17, 2022

Maine State police said they responded to 183 crashes across the state since 5 p.m. Friday. They said only minor injuries were reported.

Troopers have responded to 183 crashes since 5:00pm last night throughout Maine. Fortunately there has only been minor injuries but it's a stark reminder to avoid travel during inclement weather or drive with caution if you must hit the roadways. #slowdown #staysafe pic.twitter.com/P6N1l0F2Lo — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) December 18, 2022

One of those accidents was on Route 26 in Woodstock, where a tractor trailer that was driving too fast for the weather conditions failed to properly negotiate a turn and wound up wedged between a house and a garage.

Troopers responded last night to Woodstock for a crash on Rt. 26. The driver of the tractor trailer who was traveling too fast in poor weather conditions failed to negotiate a turn taking out a flashing warning light and a sign before becoming wedged between a house and a garage. pic.twitter.com/yZfgFQA2yD — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) December 17, 2022

Vermont State Police said they responded to 85 crashes on Friday alone, most of them in southern Vermont. Nineteen of those crashes involved injuries.