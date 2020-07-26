Boston

Police Investigate 2 Fatal Shootings in Boston

No arrests were made in either incident, and separate homicide investigations are underway.

Police are investigating after two men were fatally shot overnight in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Authorities said the first shooting occurred sometime around 1:58 a.m. Sunday on Erie Street. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The second incident took place around 2:07 a.m. Sunday at Annabel and Sumner Streets. The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

