New Britain

Police Investigating Death in New Britain

Police on Stanley Street in New Britain
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a person was found dead in New Britain Thursday morning.

Officials from the mayor’s office said police received a call about a person lying in the grass across from the New Britain Fire Department’s Station 5 on Stanley Street and determined that the person had died.

There is a police presence on Stanley Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us