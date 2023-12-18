Waterbury

Police investigating death of 22-year-old man in Waterbury, Conn.

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Waterbury on Sunday afternoon and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police officers responded to Kenyon Street at 4:39 p.m. after receiving reports that someone had been shot and they found a 22-year-old man lying in the road, unresponsive.

He was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he died soon after, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department's major crimes detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

