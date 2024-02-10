Hartford

2 dead after fight leads to shootings at Hartford, Conn. house party: police

Two people are dead and one person is injured after a fight at a house party led to multiple shootings in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Garden Street shortly before 5 a.m. after getting calls from citizens about shots fired.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a large, after-hours party in a home. The party appeared to be mostly in the basement and upstairs of the home.

At the home, investigators believe there was a fight in the basement and someone began shooting. During that, one person was shot and killed and another person was injured with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

After that shooting, authorities said there was a second shooter who shot and killed the original shooter. At this point, police believe the second shooting was an act to prevent further people from being shot.

The second shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Firefighters said both people who died were male. Police have not released their identities.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

