Yarmouth

Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on Cape Cod

The victim was discovered by a police officer on routine patrol around 7:30 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

David Curran

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Tuesday morning in Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

The crash was reported on Winslow Gray Road between Swan Lake Road and Joshua Baker Road. The victim was discovered by a police officer on routine patrol around 7:30 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is unknown at this time.

Police said the victim was a white male, about 70 years old and around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a red down jacket, blue jeans, a red scarf, a blue hat and dark mittens.

Anyone with information on the victim's identity or about the crash is asked to call Yarmouth police at (508) 775-0445, Ext. 2100.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 3 hours ago

Police Now Believe Report of Stabbing in East Boston Was Made Up

car crash 6 hours ago

Man Dies After Serious Crash in Norton

This article tagged under:

YarmouthCape Cod
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us