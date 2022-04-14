Police Investigating Reported Sexual Assault in Cambridge's Porter Square

Police are investigating a report that a woman was sexually assaulted in the Porter Square area of Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Cambridge police said a 47-year-old Somerville woman said she was physically and sexually assaulted near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center at 1815 Massachusetts Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman told police she was walking down Roseland Street toward Massachusetts Avenue when she felt someone approach her. When she tried to step out of the way, she said the suspect reached up her skirt and aggressively felt her buttocks.

When the woman turned around to confront the suspect, she said he ran away. Other than saying the suspect was male, police said the woman was unable to provide a description.

Cambridge police said they are actively investigating the incident and looking for any potential evidence. They will also be providing "enhanced attention" to the area.

Any residents, businesses or people who travel or visit the area who have any video evidence or information are urged to call police at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 or texted to 847411 with TIP650 at the beginning of the message. Tips can also be submitted online.