Officials to Outline Boston Marathon Security Thursday

With only days remaining before the 126th Boston Marathon, security is top of mind for a number of reasons, including the recent attack in New York.

A lot of security efforts are behind the scenes and involve local, state and federal authorities. Boston Athletic Association officials are expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to provide a security update.

Officials have said there are no credible threats against the marathon, but this week's subway shooting in New York City is reminding people about the need for vigilance.

Frank R. James, 62, was due to appear in court Thursday on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems and carries a sentence of up to life in prison, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.

Starting Thursday, helicopters will be flying the length of the 26.2-mile marathon route at low levels to check for radiation as part of race day safety preparations.

State police said these are a normal part of the joint security plan and there is no need for alarm.

On Monday, police will be out in full force in the City of Boston. There will be enhanced security checkpoints beginning in Kenmore Square, and there MBTA security will be stepped up, as well.

Authorities say the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 helped them develop important strategies to keep people safe.