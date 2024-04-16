Man injured in ‘road rage' shooting in Bristol, Conn.

A man was shot several times during a "road rage" incident in Bristol early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said it happened in the 300 block of Broad Street shortly before 6 a.m.

Bristol interim police chief Mark Morello said two drivers got into a confrontation, one shot the other and then he called 911.

The victim was transported to a trauma center by LifeStar. Authorities have not releases details about the extent of his injuries.

The person who shot the victim stayed at the scene, police said.

Morello wouldn’t share which driver was the one who fired shots, and said they aren’t sure where the road rage started.

Both vehicles had out-of-state plates but both men are believed to be Connecticut residents, according to Morello.

The interim chief said the men did not know each other.

Tuesday afternoon, police returned to the scene with their evidence collection truck, and opened up both vehicles, photographing what was inside.

Broad Street was closed between Emmett Street and Todd Street for more than 10 hours. It reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

There is no threat to the public and police believe it is an isolated incident.

Anyone people or businesses with information or video about what happened are asked to call Detective Doyle at (860) 314-4572.