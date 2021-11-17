Police Investigating After Man Found Dead at Wareham Motel

Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was found dead in a motel room in Wareham, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning.

The man was found dead after a well-being check on a room at the Village Motel at 2739 Cranberry Highway, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage showed a heavy police presence at the motel. Police have been seen going into and out of a room at the motel.

BREAKING: Very large crime scene here at “The Village” motel in Wareham on Cranberry Highway. Police can be seen going in and out of a room. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/xpKJS2wU1r — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) November 17, 2021

Wareham police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney's office are continuing to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.