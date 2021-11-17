wareham

Police Investigating After Man Found Dead at Wareham Motel

Aerial footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was found dead in a motel room in Wareham, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning.

The man was found dead after a well-being check on a room at the Village Motel at 2739 Cranberry Highway, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage showed a heavy police presence at the motel. Police have been seen going into and out of a room at the motel.

Wareham police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney's office are continuing to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

