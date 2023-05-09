State Trooper Shot Person Wielding Knife During Eviction in Conn.: Police

A state trooper shot and injured a person who had a knife and was refusing to leave during a court-ordered eviction in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to state police.

State police said they were asked just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist state marshals. They were handing an eviction at 29 Tiffany St. and the resident had a knife and was refusing to leave, state police said.

The trooper fired a duty weapon at the person, causing injury, state police said.

The person who was shot was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts and he is in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

Police tape is blocking off Tiffany Street. Online assessing records list 29 Tiffany St. as an apartment building.

State police said no state police personnel, state marshals or other people in the surrounding area were injured.