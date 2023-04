Police are investigating after numerous gunshots were fired into an occupied home in Newington early Monday morning.

Authorities said the gunshots were fired into a home on Robbins Avenue near Main Street around 3:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kathleen Kelliher at (860) 594-6249.