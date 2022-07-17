Death Investigation Underway in Lewiston, Maine

State and local police are investigating a person's death in Lewiston, Maine.
Few details were released Sunday night, but the Maine Department of Public Safety said the lower section of Howe Street is closed to accommodate the investigation.
A spokesman for the department said Lewiston police are calling this incident a homicide, but Maine State Police have not confirmed that.
Police did not release the name or age of the victim.
The investigation is in its early stages, and more details are expected to be released.