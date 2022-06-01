Mansfield

Police Officer Hospitalized for Smoke Inhalation After Fire in Mansfield

By Marc Fortier

A police officer was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Mansfield police said the fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at 17 Francis Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an apartment in the building fully engulfed in flames, police said. The fire was knocked down quickly and police and firefighters were able to evacuate the building and make sure no one was still inside.

The ground floor apartment sustained heavy damage in the fire and police said it is uninhabitable. Several other apartments were also affected due to smoke damage, displacing many other residents for an undetermined amount of time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one in the building was injured, but one police officer was taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Police said the American Red Cross is on scene attempting to help those displaced by the fire.

