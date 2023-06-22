Massachusetts

Police searching for missing kayaker in western Mass.

The kayaker went missing late Wednesday night in Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield

By Marc Fortier

ripples in the water
NBC 5 News

Police are continuing to search for a missing kayaker in western Massachusetts on Thursday.

State police said Thursday morning that they are resuming search operations at Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield for a kayaker who went missing late Wednesday night.

The missing kayaker is a young adult male from East Longmeadow. His name has not been released.

The man's kayak capsized in a pond at the park shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, state police said. Teams searched until 11:30 p.m. without locating him.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Westfield police and fire, state police dive teams and Massachusetts Environmental Police are all participating in the search.

More Massachusetts stories

Salem 7 hours ago

Thousands of dead fish fill Salem Harbor near Pickering Wharf

Boston 12 hours ago

Community calls for answers after woman allegedly posed as student at 3 Boston schools

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us