Police searching for missing kayaker in western Mass.

Police are continuing to search for a missing kayaker in western Massachusetts on Thursday.

State police said Thursday morning that they are resuming search operations at Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield for a kayaker who went missing late Wednesday night.

The missing kayaker is a young adult male from East Longmeadow. His name has not been released.

The man's kayak capsized in a pond at the park shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, state police said. Teams searched until 11:30 p.m. without locating him.

Westfield police and fire, state police dive teams and Massachusetts Environmental Police are all participating in the search.