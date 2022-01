Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help in locating a teen who went missing Sunday.

Esthefany Rivera, 14, who lives in the Moody Street area, has been missing since earlier Sunday night, police said. She is described as 5'1" and was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information or who sees Esthefany is asked to call Waltham police at (781) 314-3600.

No further information was immediately available.