Colchester Man Suspected of Killing His Family, Dog in Celebration, Florida

A Colchester man is suspected of killing his wife, children and their dog in their rental home in Celebration, Florida and he has been charged with homicide and animal cruelty.

Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office went to the family's home on Monday to assist in serving Anthony Todt with a warrant connected to an investigation in Connecticut, according to sheriff's office officials.

Deputies and agents made contact with him in the home Monday and detained him. It was while deputies searched the residence, they found four people dead inside, officials said.

Authorities are waiting on positive identifications of the victims, but believe they are Anthony's 42-year-old wife, Megan, their three children, 13-year-old Alec, an 11-year-old Tyler and a 4-year-old Zoe, and the family dog.

Officials said Anthony Todt has cooperated with the investigation and confessed to killing his family.

Officials said during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon that the victims might have been killed at the end of December.

Anthony Todt has been arrested on several counts of homicide and one of animal cruelty.

After the arrest, deputies took Anthony Todt to the hospital. They said he took some allergy pills and they were not sure how much he'd taken. He also made comments about possibly harming himself, authorities said.

EVICTION NOTICE

Just before Christmas, an eviction notice was filed in a Florida court for the same address as the death investigation. The documents list Megan and Anthony Todt as living in the home at the time.

According to the documents, the Todts signed a one-year lease in May 2019 but missed a December payment of more than $4,000. The lease agreement also lists an email for Anthony Todt connected to a physical therapy practice he runs in Colchester, Family Physical Therapy.

FAMILY MEMBER REQUESTED WELL-BEING CHECK

On Dec. 29, one of Anthony Todt's family members contacted law enforcement in Florida to check on the family's well-being because she had been told that they all had the flu and had not heard from then in two days.

Deputies did respond that day, but could not reach anyone in the home or see anything suspicious.

FEDERAL AGENTS CONTACT AUTHORITIES IN FLORIDA

On Jan. 9, federal agents contacted the Osceola County Sheriff's Office about an investigation that authorities in Connecticut were conducting involving Anthony Todt and deputies made several attempts to contact him and his family over the weekend, but they were not able to reach anyone. Then they went back Monday.

According to Connecticut’s Office of the Attorney General, there is an open False Claims Act investigation into Anthony Todt and his business, Performance Edge Sports, which also operates under the name Family Physical Therapy. They could not comment further.

According to state records, Todt’s license to practice physical therapy lapsed in September. Megan Todt’s license is still active.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.