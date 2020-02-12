Pope Francis

Pope Francis Stops Short of Allowing Married Men to Become Priests in Amazon

The document, titled "Beloved Amazon," doesn't mention the subject of whether priests should marry

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Pope Francis has stopped short of allowing the ordination of married men as priests in the Amazon, where there are severe shortages of clergy, calling instead for ordained ministers to come to the region and work alongside lay preachers.

His call came after the Amazon bishops called on the Vatican to allow married men to be ordained as priests in the South American region, where the faithful can go months without a Mass.

Francis released a lengthy document, titled "Beloved Amazon," containing his reflections about a three-week long meeting of Amazonian bishops he presided over last fall. The work doesn't mention the subject of whether priests should marry.

His conclusion is a continuation of the nearly 1,000-year-old practice of priestly celibacy. Currently, the Vatican allows married men to become priests in Eastern rite churches. Eager to include converts, it has also allowed married Anglicans to remain priests when they join the Roman Catholic church.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Pope FrancisAmazonVatican
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us