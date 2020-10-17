robbery

Popular CT Ice Cream Shop Van Robbed, May Close For Good

Nana's Ice Cream

A popular Connecticut ice cream shop van was robbed and severely damaged and now, the shop says they may have to close permanently.

Nana's Ice Cream serves many areas including Stafford, Vernon, Rockville, and Enfield.

The ice cream truck was broken into, severely damaged, and all the remaining ice cream was stolen, the shop said in a Facebook post.

A couple of feet of the exhaust pipe and the catalytic converter were also stolen.

"This ice cream season, with COVID, has been without a doubt very challenging. The season was missing many of my money-making events, fireworks, carnivals, fairs, sports, school field days, graduations, town-wide events, summer camps, daycares, lakes and pool. I did stick it out, driving the neighborhoods, drive-by parades and a few birthday parties," the owner said in a statement.

The other ice cream truck, which is at Roys Garage in Stafford, needs to be serviced, which is a large expense, the ice cream shop said.

"I'm so sorry, I couldn't get enough money to fix the '73. The damage done to the ice cream van today is so much worse. I just can't afford to fix either of my trucks. I'm so sorry I'm letting you all down," the owner said.

