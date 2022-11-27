Post-Thanksgiving Travel Rush Increases Traffic

If you are wrapping up your holiday visit today, you may start packing up now.

Today is one of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travel both on the roads and in the air. An estimated 49 million people who traveled for the holiday are now making their way back home.

AAA was projecting around 98% of pre-pandemic volumes, and it looks like they were close.

The number of people flying has reached close to pre-pandemic levels this year, with nearly 2 million going through TSA checkpoints on the day after Thanksgiving. Compared that to 2019, when there were less than a million.

For anyone flying out today, TSA and Massport say travelers should arrive at their terminals two hours early and expect some long lines.

As for the roads, AAA says the best time to avoid traffic today is before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. And the worst time to travel is expected to be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Most travelers drove to their destinations and while Thanksgiving road trips have risen slightly – up 0.4% from 2021 – car travel remains 2.5% short of 2019 levels.