Service is temporarily terminating at Brigham Circle due to a power problem on the MBTA's Green Line E branch.

Riders are being encouraged to use Route 39 for alternate service for Heath Street.

Affected stops include Brigham Circle, Fenwood Road, Mission Park, Riverway, Back of the Hill and Heath Street.

Smoke was reportedly coming from a manhole on Huntington Avenue, which is impacting traffic in the area.

No further details were immediately available.