Predicting the Red Sox Lineup for the 2021 Season

By John Tomase

Tomase: Predicting Red Sox lineup for new 2021 MLB season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Believe it or not, spring training is right around the corner, and that means we can talk about on-field baseball matters soon.And here's a question that's coming into focus: what might the Boston Red Sox opening day lineup look like to begin the 2021 MLB season?

The Red Sox were fairly quiet in free agency but did add two new starters in second baseman Enrique Hernandez and outfielder Hunter Renfroe.We still don't know the future of left fielder Andrew Benintendi. If he remains in Boston, should he be near the bottom of the lineup? And how will manager Alex Cora figure out the righty and lefty matchups?

Here's our projection for the Red Sox's opening day lineup

