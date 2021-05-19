Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Plans to Open in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this month, it was reported that a Louisiana-based restaurant chain that focuses on a popular food item was looking to open a second location in Massachusetts, and now we have learned that a third location may be on its way as well, with this one possibly coming to one of the busiest sections of Boston.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is planning to open in the Back Bay, moving into a space on Boylston Street that is across the street from the Prudential Center. If approved, the new location (which hopes to have an outdoor patio) would join one on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University while another new outlet is being planned for Marlborough as well.

The address for the proposed location of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in the Back Bay is 755 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for the chain--which is headquartered in Baton Rouge--is at https://www.raisingcanes.com/

