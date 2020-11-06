Record-breaking Warm Temps Possible This Weekend

On Friday, we will challenge the record set on Nov. 6, 2015, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

We may not break them, but we should tie a few, with increasing sunshine making for a delightful Friday afternoon, especially considering the time of year.

Sadly, though, the sun still goes down at 4:30 p.m., but as it gets dark it stays mild with temperatures only slowly falling through the 60s into the 50s Friday evening and then down to the 40s and 50s by Saturday morning.

A big, bright moon rises after 9 p.m.

Our weekend is a little bit more challenging. There is going to be a weak front at the Canadian border Saturday, settling south across Maine into eastern Massachusetts on Saturday night and Sunday.

That means some clouds moving across the northern tier of New England Saturday, and in much of Maine for most of Sunday.

But for most of us, Saturday is sunny with a high temperature in the 70s, likely tying and breaking records from 1975 and 1938.

Northern and eastern Maine will be much cooler, with drizzle and temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Sunday.

That front moves back to the north and east and we all warm back up Monday and Tuesday into the 60s and 70s.

The next front is due here on Veterans Day on Wednesday, with rain likely by the afternoon ahead of the rain if we get any sunshine. Another 70 degree day is likely, as shown in our First Alert 10-day forecast.